Edesa Biotech Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results and Advances Vitiligo Drug Development Efforts

Edesa Biotech reports financial updates, equity financing for vitiligo drug, and plans for Phase 2 study in 2025.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. has announced its financial results for the first half of 2025, highlighting a $15 million equity financing aimed at advancing its vitiligo drug candidate, EB06, an anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody. The company is preparing for a Phase 2 study in the U.S. for moderate-to-severe nonsegmental vitiligo, with manufacturing and regulatory activities underway. During the quarter, Edesa's total operating expenses decreased to $1.6 million, reflecting a shift in focus to the EB06 program. The net loss for the quarter was $1.6 million, a slight improvement from the prior year. Edesa also has plans to submit drug manufacturing data to the FDA in late 2025, anticipating topline results 12 to 18 months after regulatory clearance. The firm is set to participate in the BIO International Convention in June 2025.

Edesa Biotech successfully raised $15 million in equity financing, securing support from institutional investors and existing shareholders to advance the development of its vitiligo drug candidate, EB06.

The company is advancing its EB06 program, which could potentially provide a new treatment option for vitiligo, a condition affecting millions worldwide with no current approved therapies.

Edesa reported a reduction in total operating expenses for the quarter and for the six months, indicating improved financial management and operational efficiency as they focus on their vitiligo program.

The company anticipates submitting drug manufacturing data to the FDA in the second half of 2025, with expected topline results available within 12 to 18 months following regulatory clearance, signaling potential progress in its clinical development timeline.

Decreased total other income by $311,000, primarily due to a decline in reimbursement funding from the Canadian government's Strategic Innovation Fund and reduced interest income.

Reported a net loss of $1.6 million for the quarter, despite a reduction in losses compared to the prior year, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Increased general and administrative expenses by $0.2 million, which may raise concerns about operational efficiency and cost management.

What recent financial update did Edesa Biotech announce?

Edesa Biotech reported a net loss of $1.6 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, down from $1.9 million a year earlier.

How much equity financing did Edesa Biotech complete?

The company completed a $15 million equity financing to support the development of its vitiligo drug candidate EB06.

What is the status of Edesa's vitiligo drug candidate EB06?

Edesa has initiated outreach for potential investigators and manufacturing related to a Phase 2 study of EB06 for vitiligo.

When does Edesa anticipate submitting data to the FDA?

Edesa expects to submit drug manufacturing data for its IND application to the FDA in the second half of 2025.

Where can attendees meet Edesa representatives in 2025?

Edesa will participate in the BIO International Convention in Boston from June 16-19, 2025, where meetings can be requested.

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing host-directed therapeutics for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 and provided an update on its business.





During the quarter, the company completed a $15 million equity financing from healthcare-focused institutional investors, existing Edesa shareholders and insiders to support the development of the company’s vitiligo drug candidate EB06, anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody. The company has subsequently initiated outreach to potential investigators and manufacturing-related activities to support U.S. regulatory approval for a Phase 2 study in moderate-to-severe nonsegmental vitiligo patients.





“The initial steps in the manufacturing of our biological drug are ongoing and we are excited about the potential of a novel immunotherapy like EB06. Vitiligo significantly impacts the lives of millions worldwide, yet there are no approved drugs that address the systemic nature of the disease. We believe we can ultimately change the treatment paradigm in much the same manner that immunotherapies have transformed other systemic autoimmune diseases like psoriasis,” said Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa Biotech.





Edesa's Chief Financial Officer Peter Weiler reported that financial results for the quarter reflected a pivot in operational activity to the company’s vitiligo development program, from its respiratory program. Increased expenditures for the EB06 program were offset by decreased expenses for the EB05 drug candidate as the company benefits from a fully funded government study investigating Edesa’s respiratory drug as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).





“We are deploying additional resources to manufacturing and preparatory regulatory activities to speed the launch of our upcoming vitiligo study, and we anticipate that related research expenditures will generally track activity in this program,” Mr. Weiler said.





Based on the current availability of manufacturing slots at third party service providers, Edesa reported that the company anticipates drug manufacturing data to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational new drug (IND) application in the second half of calendar 2025. Edesa anticipates topline results could be available within as few as 12 to 18 months following regulatory clearance by the FDA. The planned Phase 2 study is already approved in Canada.







Total operating expenses decreased by $0.6 million to $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024:







Research and development expenses decreased by $0.7 million to $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.2 million for the same period last year primarily due to decreased external research expenses related to manufacturing the company’s investigational drug, paridiprubart, which were partially offset by an increase in EB06-related expenses for the planned Phase 2 vitiligo study.











Research and development expenses decreased by $0.7 million to $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.2 million for the same period last year primarily due to decreased external research expenses related to manufacturing the company’s investigational drug, paridiprubart, which were partially offset by an increase in EB06-related expenses for the planned Phase 2 vitiligo study.



General and administrative expenses increased by $0.2 million to $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.0 million for the same period last year primarily due to an increase in salaries and related costs, which were partially offset by a decrease in noncash share-based compensation and professional service fees.







Total other income decreased by $311,000 to $49,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $360,000 for the same period last year. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in reimbursement funding from the Canadian government's Strategic Innovation Fund as well as a decrease in interest income.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Edesa reported a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.30 per common share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.58 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.







Total operating expenses decreased by $0.6 million to $3.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $4.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024:







Research and development expenses decreased by $0.4 million to $1.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.9 million for the same period last year primarily due to decreased external research expenses related to manufacturing the company’s investigational drug, paridiprubart, which were partially offset by an increase in EB06-related expenses for the planned Phase 2 vitiligo study.











Research and development expenses decreased by $0.4 million to $1.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.9 million for the same period last year primarily due to decreased external research expenses related to manufacturing the company’s investigational drug, paridiprubart, which were partially offset by an increase in EB06-related expenses for the planned Phase 2 vitiligo study.



General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.2 million to $2.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $2.2 million for the same period last year primarily due to a decrease in noncash share-based compensation and professional service fees, which were partially offset by an increase in salaries and related costs.











Total other income decreased by $208,000 to $331,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $539,000 for the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in interest income as well as a decrease in reimbursement funding from the Canadian government's Strategic Innovation Fund.





For the six months ended March 31, 2025, Edesa reported a net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.74 per common share, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million, or $1.12 per common share, for the six months ended March 31, 2024.







At March 31, 2025, Edesa had cash and cash equivalents of $13.9 million and working capital of $13.5 million.







Edesa plans to participate in the BIO International Convention being held June 16-19, 2025 in Boston, Mass. Attendees interested in meeting with company representatives can request meetings through the conference organizers or by contacting Edesa directly at





investors@edesabiotech.com





.







Edesa Biotech, Inc.





(Nasdaq: EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ways to treat inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its clinical pipeline is focused on two therapeutic areas: Medical Dermatology and Respiratory. In Medical Dermatology, Edesa is developing EB06, an anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody candidate, as a therapy for vitiligo, a common autoimmune disorder that causes skin to lose its color in patches. Its medical dermatology assets also include EB01 (1.0% daniluromer cream), a Phase 3-ready asset developed for use as a potential therapy for moderate-to-severe chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD), a common occupational skin condition. The company’s most advanced Respiratory drug candidate is EB05 (paridiprubart), which is being evaluated in a U.S. government-funded platform study as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, a life-threatening form of respiratory failure. The EB05 program has been the recipient of two funding awards from the Government of Canada to support the further development of this asset. In addition to EB05, Edesa is preparing an investigational new drug application (IND) in the United States for EB07 (paridiprubart) to conduct a future Phase 2 study in patients with pulmonary fibrosis. Sign up for





news alerts





. Connect with us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: the company’s plans to seek and receive U.S. regulatory approval for a Phase 2 study of EB06 in moderate-to-severe nonsegmental vitiligo patients; the company’s belief in the transformational potential of a novel immunotherapy like EB06; the company’s belief that it can ultimately change the treatment paradigm for vitiligo in much the same manner that immunotherapies have transformed other systemic autoimmune diseases like psoriasis; the company’s ongoing plans to deploy additional resources to manufacturing, regulatory other preparations to speed the launch of its upcoming vitiligo study; the company’s anticipation that related research expenditures will generally track activity in this program; the company’s plans to submit drug manufacturing data to the FDA IND application in the second half of calendar 2025; Edesa’s anticipation that topline results could be available within as few as 12 to 18 months following regulatory clearance by the FDA; and; and the company's timing and plans regarding its clinical studies in general. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.









Contact:







Gary Koppenjan





Edesa Biotech, Inc.





investors@edesabiotech.com



























Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations















(Unaudited)



































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

























March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024





























































Expenses:















































Research and development















484,306



















1,176,337















$









1,504,124















$





1,880,795

















General and administrative















1,154,580



















1,044,137



















2,033,451



















2,197,108































































Loss from operations

















(1,638,886









)















(2,220,474





)















(3,537,575









)















(4,077,903





)



























































Other Income (Loss):















































Reimbursement grant income















52,268



















304,002



















353,463



















424,836

















Other income (loss)















(3,030









)















55,941



















(22,789









)















114,085































































Income tax expense

















800



















800



















800



















800































































Net loss

















(1,590,448









)















(1,861,331





)















(3,207,701









)















(3,539,782





)

























































Exchange differences on translation















(63,731









)















(11,183





)















(45,075









)















(11,755





)



























































Net comprehensive loss













$









(1,654,179









)











$





(1,872,514





)











$









(3,252,776









)











$





(3,551,537





)

























































Weighted average number of common shares















5,305,763



















3,192,688



















4,314,676



















3,160,179































































Loss per common share - basic and diluted













$









(0.30









)











$





(0.58





)











$









(0.74









)











$





(1.12





)







































































































Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets















(Unaudited)



















































March 31, 2025













September 30, 2024













































Assets:































Cash and cash equivalents







$









13,896,650











$





1,037,320

















Other current assets











490,639















638,302

















Non-current assets











2,067,010















2,138,360















































Total Assets









$









16,454,299











$





3,813,982











































Liabilities and shareholders' equity:































Current liabilities







$









914,701











$





1,832,827

















Non-current liabilities











-















-

















Shareholders' equity











15,539,598















1,981,155















































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$









16,454,299











$





3,813,982



























































Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows















(Unaudited)















































Six Months Ended

























March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024

















































Cash flows from operating activities:































Net loss







$









(3,207,701









)











$





(3,539,782





)

















Adjustments for non-cash items











215,454



















409,715





















Change in working capital items











(908,254









)















63,380



















































Net cash used in operating activities













(3,900,501









)















(3,066,687





)















































Net cash provided by financing activities













16,844,415



















517,441

















































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents











(84,584









)















(12,520





)













































Net change in cash and cash equivalents











12,859,330



















(2,561,766





)

















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period











1,037,320



















5,361,397



















































Cash and cash equivalents, end of period









$









13,896,650















$





2,799,631































