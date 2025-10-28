Edesa Biotech Reports Positive Phase 3 Results For Paridiprubart In ARDS

(RTTNews) - Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday reported positive results from a Phase 3 study evaluating paridiprubart, its drug candidate for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

The company said paridiprubart met the primary endpoint in the most conservative intention-to-treat (ITT) population, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in 28-day mortality.

Patients treated with paridiprubart plus standard of care (SOC) had a lower risk of death (39%), compared with 52% for those receiving placebo — an absolute improvement in survival of 13% and a 25% relative reduction in the risk of death versus placebo. Paridiprubart is also being evaluated in the U.S. government's Just Breathe study, which is investigating three novel, threat-agnostic therapeutics in hospitalized adult patients with ARDS.

