Edesa Biotech Posts Narrower Loss in Q3

Key Points Earnings per share (EPS) loss was $(0.25) (GAAP) for Q3 FY2025, beating the consensus estimate of $(0.26) and representing an improvement from $(0.52) (GAAP) in Q3 FY2024.

No revenue was recognized (GAAP), consistent with Edesa Biotech's clinical-stage status. Operating expenses (GAAP) remained flat at $1.9 million.

Cash and cash equivalents rose to $12.4 million as of June 30, 2025, reflecting prior successful financing.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases, released its fiscal third quarter results on August 8, 2025, covering the period ended June 30, 2025. The company reported a GAAP EPS loss of $(0.25), outperforming the $(0.26) consensus estimate by $0.01, or 3.8% (GAAP). Revenue (GAAP) remained at $0, matching expectations and consistent with its pre-commercial status. Operating expenses (GAAP) held steady year over year, and Net loss (GAAP) was nearly unchanged. At June 30, 2025, Edesa had cash and cash equivalents of $12.4 million. Overall, the period was marked by stable financials, careful spending, and focused progress on its lead clinical assets.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Estimate Q3 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.25) $(0.26) $(0.52) 51.9 % Revenue (GAAP) $0 $0 $0 – Operating Expenses $1.9 million $1.9 million 0.0 % Net Loss $(1.7 million) $(1.7 million) 0.0 % Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding 7,022,678 3,221,806 118.0%

Company Overview and Recent Focus

Edesa Biotech is a biopharmaceutical firm dedicated to developing new therapies for conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Its core strategy centers on immune and inflammatory diseases, targeting indications where existing treatments fall short. These include dermatological and respiratory diseases.

Recently, Edesa Biotech realigned its resources toward dermatology, prioritizing development of EB06, an experimental anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody. Advancing product candidates through regulatory steps is crucial. Key focuses include progressing clinical trials, managing operational expenses, and leveraging government or strategic partnerships to fund expensive development work.

The company maintained tight control over spending during the quarter. Operating expenses (GAAP) were $1.9 million, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Research and development (R&D) costs held steady at $0.9 million (GAAP), while general and administrative (G&A) expenses (GAAP) were $1.0 million. This stability reflected Edesa Biotech's focus on redirecting resources to its most promising programs.

GAAP EPS loss narrowed to $(0.25) from $(0.52) year over year. While the net loss figure remained basically the same at $(1.7 million) (GAAP), the improved EPS (GAAP) was primarily due to the nearly doubled share count following a financing earlier in the year. No revenue has yet been recorded, as all drug candidates remain in pre-commercial stages. Other income (GAAP) decreased to $154,000 from $264,000. The decline in total other income was mainly attributed to lower Canadian government grant income and reduced interest income.

On the clinical side, Edesa Biotech continued work on EB06, an antibody therapy aimed at treating moderate-to-severe nonsegmental vitiligo. This disease causes loss of skin pigmentation and has limited treatment options. The company is working to support a Phase 2 U.S. clinical trial and aims to submit drug manufacturing data to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the end of calendar 2025. CEO Par Nijhawan, M.D, noted, “Our manufacturing plans are moving forward, and we’re energized by the opportunity to bring an innovative immunotherapy like EB06 into an area of high unmet need,”

Meanwhile, the EB05 program (paridiprubart for acute respiratory distress syndrome) continued in a government-funded clinical platform. The “Just Breathe” study, which is testing EB05, completed its first patient randomizations, reducing Edesa Biotech’s near-term R&D cash burden. The EB01 asset, intended for allergic contact dermatitis relief as a topical therapy, is Phase 3–ready, but saw little attention during the quarter as priorities have shifted.

No dividends were paid or adjusted during the period. There were no declared or trend-related dividends to report.

Business Model, Pipeline, and Success Factors

As a clinical-stage biotech, Edesa Biotech’s primary value lies in its pipeline. Its main projects target immune and inflammatory disorders -- diseases with few satisfactory therapies and large patient populations. EB06 aims to break ground in dermatology by focusing on vitiligo using a targeted monoclonal antibody approach, potentially providing new options for those with limited alternatives.

Key success factors include progress in research programs, regulatory milestones, and the ability to leverage external funding, partnerships, or licensing deals. The U.S. government’s funding of the “Just Breathe” platform trial for EB05 has given the company much-needed financial relief while advancing a late-stage clinical asset. Pipeline risk and regulatory hurdles remain significant.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Considerations

Management did not provide numerical forward guidance for revenue, expenses, or net loss for fiscal 2025. Instead, the company emphasized ongoing work to prepare manufacturing data for EB06, with the goal of submitting an IND by the end of calendar 2025. The operational focus remains on moving EB06 into clinical trials, supported by recently raised cash and efficient spending.

Investors should monitor clinical timelines, future updates on regulatory submissions, and any changes to partnership or government grant funding that could affect both operational costs and pipeline progress. No new product revenue is expected until clinical programs advance much further.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

