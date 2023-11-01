Edesa Biotech (EDSA) Price Target Increased by 528.00% to 53.38

The average one-year price target for Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) has been revised to 53.38 / share. This is an increase of 528.00% from the prior estimate of 8.50 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,557.76% from the latest reported closing price of 3.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edesa Biotech. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDSA is 0.04%, a decrease of 15.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.87% to 2,094K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 1,282K shares representing 42.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CM Management holds 375K shares representing 12.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDSA by 15.64% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 106K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 87K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 55K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company.

Edesa Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that it's developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients. ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California.

