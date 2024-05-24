Edensoft Shareholders Unanimously Pass Key Resolutions

Edensoft Holdings Limited (HK:1147) has released an update.

Edensoft Holdings Limited, in its recent annual general meeting, successfully passed all proposed resolutions with unanimous support from voting shareholders, including re-electing executive directors, re-appointing Ernst & Young as auditors, and granting mandates to issue and repurchase company shares. Notably, the resolutions authorized the board to allot additional shares up to 20% of the issued shares and repurchase up to 10% of the issued shares, with the possibility to extend these mandates.

For further insights into HK:1147 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.