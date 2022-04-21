Edenred's first-quarter operating revenue beats estimates

Edenred beat estimates for its first-quarter operating revenue on Thursday, as the French vouchers and cards provider continues to benefit from a strong momentum in sales and digital innovation strategy.

The group, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, posted a first-quarter operating revenue of 426 million euros ($461.23 million), topping the 416 million euros forecast by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9236 euros)

