Edenred SE (WBAG:EDEN) Price Target Decreased by 22.44% to 27.41

The average one-year price target for Edenred SE (WBAG:EDEN) has been revised to € 27,41 / share. This is a decrease of 22.44% from the prior estimate of € 35,34 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 18,04 to a high of € 41,32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.51% from the latest reported closing price of € 27,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edenred SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDEN is 0.31%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 84,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 10,697K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 8,510K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,056K shares , representing a decrease of 18.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDEN by 25.34% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 6,599K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,776K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDEN by 19.07% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,317K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,714K shares , representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDEN by 19.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,488K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDEN by 14.74% over the last quarter.

