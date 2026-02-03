Edenred SE - Depositary Receipt (EDNMY) Price Target Decreased by 20.76% to 15.85

The average one-year price target for Edenred SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:EDNMY) has been revised to $15.85 / share. This is a decrease of 20.76% from the prior estimate of $20.00 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.43 to a high of $23.89 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.39% from the latest reported closing price of $23.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edenred SE - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDNMY is 0.00%, an increase of 12.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 96K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 55K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 47.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDNMY by 48.74% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 20K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 46.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDNMY by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDNMY by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDNMY by 26.21% over the last quarter.

General Partner holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

