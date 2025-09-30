Edenred SE - Depositary Receipt (EDNMY) Price Target Decreased by 11.31% to 23.13

The average one-year price target for Edenred SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:EDNMY) has been revised to $23.13 / share. This is a decrease of 11.31% from the prior estimate of $26.08 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.27 to a high of $32.32 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.33% from the latest reported closing price of $23.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edenred SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDNMY is 0.00%, an increase of 120.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.15% to 61K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 13.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDNMY by 59.17% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDNMY by 7.52% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 11K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDNMY by 14.46% over the last quarter.

Hara Capital holds 0K shares.

