Edenred Q1 LFL Revenue Up 6.7%; Confirms 2025 Objectives

(RTTNews) - Edenred reported total revenue of 724 million euros for the first-quarter 2025, up 6.7% like-for-like, or an increase of 5.7% as reported, from a year ago. Operating revenue was 667 million euros, up 7.1% like for like and 6.7% as reported from last year.

Bertrand Dumazy, CEO of Edenred, said: "Edenred started the 2025 financial year in line with our expectations, despite a more challenging economic environment, especially in Europe. As expected, we recorded higher performances in Latin America than in Europe, in Mobility than in Benefits & Engagement, and in our Beyond Food and Beyond Fuel solutions than in our core activities."

Looking forward, Edenred confirmed objectives for 2025. The company continues to project like-for-like EBITDA growth of at least 10%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.