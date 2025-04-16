Markets

Edenred Q1 LFL Revenue Up 6.7%; Confirms 2025 Objectives

April 16, 2025 — 01:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Edenred reported total revenue of 724 million euros for the first-quarter 2025, up 6.7% like-for-like, or an increase of 5.7% as reported, from a year ago. Operating revenue was 667 million euros, up 7.1% like for like and 6.7% as reported from last year.

Bertrand Dumazy, CEO of Edenred, said: "Edenred started the 2025 financial year in line with our expectations, despite a more challenging economic environment, especially in Europe. As expected, we recorded higher performances in Latin America than in Europe, in Mobility than in Benefits & Engagement, and in our Beyond Food and Beyond Fuel solutions than in our core activities."

Looking forward, Edenred confirmed objectives for 2025. The company continues to project like-for-like EBITDA growth of at least 10%.

