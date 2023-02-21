Edenred profits beat forecasts as employers boost staff benefits

By Diana Mandia

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Edenred EDEN.PA on Tuesday beat full-year core profit expectations, helped by a strong fourth quarter, as companies used the French group's gift cards and other vouchers to help staff with the cost of living crisis.

Voucher providers have adapted their products to the more challenging economic environment, which has helped to drive growth, while staff shortages have pushed employers to spend more on workers' benefits in 2022.

In France, the government decided to raise the daily spending limit on meal vouchers to 25 euros from 19 euros from Oct. 1 to help employees cope with inflation. It also raised a tax-free ceiling for employers' vouchers by 4%.

Edenred, known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, said part of the positive impact of these measures was still to come.

"It's only the beginning of the process," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bertrand Dumazy said in a call with analysts.

The company also confirmed its 2023 target, set in October, for annual like-for-like growth of more than 12% in core profit, which investment banks J.P. Morgan and Bryan Garnier said was conservative.

Edenred's shares fell 2% early on Tuesday, but were 0.3% up by 0955 GMT.

"The lack of commentary on inflation, the waning economy, and how Edenred plans on squaring this with its growth targets for 2023, could be one factor for the fall this morning," Morningstar's analyst Michael Field said, noting that the shares have increased more than 10% since the start of the year.

Edenred's Employee Benefits division, the group's biggest business by sales, generated 1.15 billion euros in operating revenue last year.

The group reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 836 million euros ($893.27 million) in 2022, exceeding a company-compiled consensus of 830 million euros.

($1 = 0.9359 euros)

