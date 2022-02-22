Edenred posts record core profit in FY thanks to increased digital solutions

Adds comments and details

Feb 22 (Reuters) - French vouchers and cards provider Edenred EDEN.PA reported on Tuesday a record full-year core profit, as the group continued its growth momentum driven by the development of increased digital innovations.

Caterers managed to navigate the COVID-19 crisis thanks to a shift to fully digital offerings which allowed the group to benefit from COVID-induced remote working.

Edenred posted a full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of 670 million euros, at the upper end of the announced target range, representing a rise of 18% like-for-like from 2020.

"By investing heavily in technology assets since 2016, not only has Edenred disrupted its business model, but it has also established itself as the leader in digital innovation in the markets it serves", Chief Executive Bertrand Dumazy said in a statement.

The group, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, had forecast in October an EBITDA of "the top half of a 620-670 million euros for the year.

Analysts polled by the company had on average forecast an EBITDA of 658 million euros for the year.

Edenred will propose a dividend of 0.90 euros per share for 2021, up 20% from the prior year.

"Thanks to a record level of cash generation in 2021, we've strengthened our financial profile and are able to propose a higher dividend than before the pandemic, while maintaining an ambitious M&A strategy," Edenred's CEO said.

For 2022, Edenred confirmed the annual targets set in its "Next Frontier" strategic plan and intends to keep delivering sustained organic growth across all of the regions where it operates and all of its business lines.

(Reporting by Diana Mandia and Federica Mileo; editing by David Evans)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com; federica.mileo@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.