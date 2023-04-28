News & Insights

Dividends
EDNMY

Edenred Malakoff (EDNMY) Declares $0.55 Dividend

April 28, 2023 — 07:30 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Edenred Malakoff said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.55 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edenred Malakoff. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDNMY is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.19% to 1K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edenred Malakoff is 35.95. The forecasts range from a low of 32.86 to a high of $39.08. The average price target represents an increase of 38.80% from its latest reported closing price of 25.90.

The projected annual revenue for Edenred Malakoff is 2,022MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EDNMY / Edenred Malakoff Shares Held by Institutions

Mar Vista Investment Partners holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

