Edenred Expands Share Buyback Initiative

Edenred has increased its share buyback mandate by 39 million euros, bringing the total to 114 million euros as part of a plan to repurchase up to 300 million euros in shares. This move, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, is set to continue until May 2025. The company has already repurchased 6.8 million shares, valued at 261 million euros.

