Edenor SA Sees Fitch Credit Rating Upgrade

Edenor SA has received an upgrade in its credit ratings by Fitch, with its Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings rising to CCC+ from CCC. Additionally, the company’s bonds have been elevated to B-, reflecting an improved Recovery Rating of RR3. This development highlights a positive shift in Edenor’s financial outlook and may interest investors in the stock market.

