Edenor price target raised to $36 from $30 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Edenor (EDN) to $36 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Despite a miss in Q3 results, the firm thinks that the regulatory discussions are the main drivers for the stock in the next 12 months, the analyst tells investors.

