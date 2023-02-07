Edenbrook Capital Updates Holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX)

Fintel reports that Edenbrook Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.25MM shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas, Inc. (PHX). This represents 14.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.09MM shares and 14.78% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.21% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Panhandle Oil and Gas is $5.85. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 77.21% from its latest reported closing price of $3.30.

The projected annual revenue for Panhandle Oil and Gas is $71MM, an increase of 5.37%. The projected annual EPS is $0.82, an increase of 37.91%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panhandle Oil and Gas. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PHX is 0.0598%, an increase of 0.2872%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 13,948K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 790,443 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 779,043 shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 12.72% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 647,135 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 424,500 shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475,933 shares, representing a decrease of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 13.55% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 391,669 shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 389,452 shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444,100 shares, representing a decrease of 14.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Declares $0.02 Dividend

Panhandle Oil and Gas said on December 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.09 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $3.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.85%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 7.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44%.

PHX Minerals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.