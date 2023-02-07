Edenbrook Capital Increases Position in MiX Telematics (MIXT)

Fintel reports that Edenbrook Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 52.68MM shares of MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT). This represents 9.54% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 40.86MM shares and 6.74% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.93% and an increase in total ownership of 2.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in MiX Telematics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MIXT is 0.2747%, an increase of 8.8719%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.11% to 8,425K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,420,345 shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418,431 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIXT by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,655,949 shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220,567 shares, representing an increase of 26.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIXT by 81.38% over the last quarter.

Kopion Asset Management holds 686,027 shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657,979 shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIXT by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Bandera Partners holds 584,334 shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 506,052 shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519,442 shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIXT by 8.70% over the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, delivered as SaaS, to more than more than three quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics offers a broad range of solutions; from self-service telematics software that runs on any mobile device to enterprise solutions that are ELD compliant and include dedicated account managers who proactively monitor to ensure that customers achieve optimal value for their investment. The company provides solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security to fleets of all sizes. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide.

