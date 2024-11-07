Eden Research Projects Robust Growth Amid Regulatory Shifts

Eden Research (GB:EDEN) has released an update.

Eden Research anticipates a robust 34% increase in revenue for FY2024, reaching approximately £4.3 million, driven by strong sales of its sustainable biopesticides. Despite an expected operating loss of £2.1 million, the company is optimistic about future growth, particularly with potential market expansions and regulatory approvals that could boost revenue further in 2025. Eden’s strategic focus on sustainable solutions positions it well amidst regulatory shifts favoring eco-friendly products.

