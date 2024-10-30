Eden Innovations Ltd Unveils Corporate Governance Practices

Eden Innovations Ltd (AU:EDE) has released an update.

Eden Innovations Ltd has released its corporate governance statement, detailing compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s guidelines. This statement, accessible on their website, provides transparency on the company’s management and oversight practices for the financial year ending June 2024. Investors can gain insights into Eden Innovations’ adherence to best practices in corporate governance.

