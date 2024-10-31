News & Insights

Stocks

Eden Innovations Ltd to Hold Annual General Meeting

October 31, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eden Innovations Ltd (AU:EDE) has released an update.

Eden Innovations Ltd has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 29, 2024, where key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of Dr. Allan Godsk Larsen as a director will be discussed. Shareholders will also vote on the ratification and approval of the issuance of shares to employees and for investor relations services. These decisions could impact the company’s stock performance and shareholder interests.

For further insights into AU:EDE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDEYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.