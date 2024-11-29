News & Insights

Eden Innovations Ltd Approves Key Resolutions for Growth

November 29, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Eden Innovations Ltd (AU:EDE) has released an update.

Eden Innovations Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the approval of share issues and the election of Dr Allan Godsk Larsen as a director. The company also secured the approval for an additional 10% placement capacity, signaling potential future growth and investment opportunities. These developments may influence Eden’s stock performance as the company positions itself for further expansion.

