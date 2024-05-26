News & Insights

Eden Innovations Achieves First EdenCrete Pz7 Sales

May 26, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Eden Innovations Ltd (AU:EDE) has released an update.

Eden Innovations Ltd has reported its first commercial sales of EdenCrete Pz7, marking a significant milestone with orders totaling US$111,325. The sales were made to three Holcim plants, with two in Ecuador and one in the USA, following two years of extensive multi-continent trials by Holcim. This success demonstrates the global market’s interest in Eden’s high concentration, lower cost concrete mix products that also contribute to lower carbon footprints.

