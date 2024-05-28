News & Insights

Eddy Smart Home Solutions’ Impressive Q1 Growth

May 28, 2024 — 05:42 pm EDT

Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (TSE:EDY) has released an update.

Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. has reported a 50% growth in in-building devices and a significant improvement in their Q1/2024 financial performance, including a substantial reduction in net loss from the previous year and lowered general and administrative expenses. The company also announced successful debt extinguishment, setting a strong foundation for future growth. These positive developments highlight Eddy’s enhanced operational efficiency and increased market acceptance of its technology.

