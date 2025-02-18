$EDBL stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EDBL stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,754,442 of trading volume.

$EDBL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EDBL:

$EDBL insiders have traded $EDBL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E. KRAS (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 33,700 shares for an estimated $5,695 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATHEW J. MCCONNELL purchased 2,013 shares for an estimated $334

$EDBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $EDBL stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

