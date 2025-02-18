$EDBL stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EDBL stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,754,442 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EDBL:
$EDBL Insider Trading Activity
$EDBL insiders have traded $EDBL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES E. KRAS (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 33,700 shares for an estimated $5,695 and 0 sales.
- MATHEW J. MCCONNELL purchased 2,013 shares for an estimated $334
$EDBL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $EDBL stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 561,550 shares (+151.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,538
- UBS GROUP AG added 55,626 shares (+26488.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,883
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 20,000 shares (+200.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,430
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 15,812 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,083
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 15,390 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,947
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 7,149 shares (+822.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,298
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,661 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $973
