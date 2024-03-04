News & Insights

Markets
EDAP

EDAP TMS Says FDA Grants Breakthrough Designation To Focal One For Rectal Endometriosis

March 04, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - EDAP TMS SA (EDAP) announced Monday that its Focal One platform has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of deep infiltrating endometriosis (DIE).

Focal One HIFU is a non-invasive, robotic ablative procedure using a high-intensity ultrasound probe to deliver tissue devitalization through use of acoustic cavitation and thermal ablation.

In June 2018, the FDA cleared Focal One Robotic Focal HIFU for the ablation of prostatic tissue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.