EDAP TMS SA to Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 27th to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

EDAP TMS will release Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on March 27th, followed by a conference call and webcast.

EDAP TMS SA, a leader in robotic energy-based therapies, has announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024 on March 27, 2025, before markets open. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM EDT, featuring key executives including CEO Ryan Rhodes and CFO Ken Mobeck. The call will provide further insights into the company’s financial performance and strategy, and interested participants can access it through the provided phone numbers and webcast link. EDAP TMS is recognized for its innovative minimally invasive medical devices, particularly the Focal One® technology used in prostate cancer therapy, and aims to expand its applications beyond cancer treatment.

Company will announce its financial results, providing transparency and updates on performance, which can positively impact investor confidence.

Live conference call and webcast allows for direct communication with executives, enhancing investor relations and engagement.

EDAP TMS is positioned as a leader in a growing market for robotic energy-based therapies, indicating potential for future growth.

Introduction of innovative products like Focal One® demonstrates the company's commitment to advancing medical technology, which may attract further investment and partnerships.

Financial results for the fourth quarter and full year are being released later than usual, which may indicate potential delays or issues in financial reporting.

The need for a conference call to discuss financial results suggests there may be significant changes or challenges that require clarification to investors.

The company's focus on robotic energy-based therapies may raise concerns about reliance on a single technology, particularly in a competitive market that may shift towards other medical modalities.

When will EDAP TMS SA release its financial results?

EDAP TMS SA will release its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024 on March 27th, 2025.

What time is the conference call and webcast?

The conference call and webcast will take place at 8:30 am EDT on March 27th, 2025.

Who will lead the conference call?

The conference call will be led by CEO Ryan Rhodes, CFO Ken Mobeck, and CAO François Dietsch.

How can I access the webcast?

The webcast can be accessed through the provided link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1706804&tp_key=5b71915afc.

What is EDAP TMS SA known for?

EDAP TMS SA is a leader in robotic energy-based therapies, specializing in minimally invasive medical devices using ultrasound technology.

$EDAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $EDAP stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 27







th







at 8:30am EDT







AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2025 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before the markets open on Thursday, March 27



th



, 2025.





An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Accounting Officer. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.







Call Details:







Date: Thursday, March 27



th







Time: 8:30 am EDT





Domestic: 1-800-225-9448





International: 1-203-518-9708





Passcode: EDAP





Webcast:



https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1706804&tp_key=5b71915afc









About EDAP TMS SA







A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit



https://focalone.com



.







Company Contact







Blandine Confort





Investor Relations / Legal Affairs





EDAP TMS SA





+33 4 72 15 31 50





bconfort@edap-tms.com







Investor Contact







John Fraunces





LifeSci Advisors, LLC





(917) 355-2395







jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com





