EDAP TMS S.A Earnings Preview: Recent $EDAP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EDAP TMS S.A ($EDAP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $19,715,539 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.
EDAP TMS S.A Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of EDAP TMS S.A stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 288,446 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $637,465
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 87,729 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $223,708
- ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 78,200 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,822
- SUMMIT TRAIL ADVISORS, LLC removed 60,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,600
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 52,500 shares (+48.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,025
- UBS GROUP AG added 43,958 shares (+2306.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,147
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 42,011 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,844
