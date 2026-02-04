EDAP TMS S.A. - Depositary Receipt (EDAP) Price Target Increased by 17.14% to 6.97

The average one-year price target for EDAP TMS S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:EDAP) has been revised to $6.97 / share. This is an increase of 17.14% from the prior estimate of $5.95 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.09% from the latest reported closing price of $4.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in EDAP TMS S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDAP is 0.04%, an increase of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 14,367K shares. The put/call ratio of EDAP is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 7,309K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,270K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BRUFX - Bruce Fund holds 530K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bruce holds 439K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares , representing a decrease of 26.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 6.60% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 212K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 76.31% over the last quarter.

