EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) Moves 7.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

EDAP TMS S.A. EDAP shares rallied 7.3% in the last trading session to close at $8.27. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -25%. Revenues are expected to be $12.93 million, up 16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For EDAP TMS S.A., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on EDAP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

EDAP TMS S.A. belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS, closed the last trading session 4.7% lower at $11.79. Over the past month, SRTS has returned -6.1%.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.12. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +1100%. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



