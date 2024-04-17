EDAP TMS S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (EDAP) Price Target Increased by 6.38% to 12.75

The average one-year price target for EDAP TMS S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:EDAP) has been revised to 12.75 / share. This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 11.98 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.94% from the latest reported closing price of 7.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in EDAP TMS S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 19.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDAP is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 16,998K shares. The put/call ratio of EDAP is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 7,226K shares representing 19.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,257K shares, representing an increase of 13.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,386K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 29.53% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 1,208K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares, representing an increase of 20.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 881K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares, representing a decrease of 15.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 39.14% over the last quarter.

Bruce holds 554K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EDAP TMS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL).

