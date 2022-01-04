EDAP TMS' (NASDAQ:EDAP) investors will be pleased with their solid 169% return over the last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) share price has soared 169% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. In the last week the share price is up 6.1%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While EDAP TMS made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

EDAP TMS' revenue trended up 3.8% each year over three years. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. In comparison, the share price rise of 39% per year over the last three years is pretty impressive. We'd need to take a closer look at the revenue and profit trends to see whether the improvements might justify that sort of increase. It may be that the market is pretty optimistic about EDAP TMS if you look to the bottom line.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that EDAP TMS has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for EDAP TMS in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

EDAP TMS shareholders gained a total return of 12% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 10% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for EDAP TMS that you should be aware of before investing here.

