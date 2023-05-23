ED Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.41, changing hands as low as $93.83 per share. Consolidated Edison Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ED's low point in its 52 week range is $78.10 per share, with $102.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.22. The ED DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

