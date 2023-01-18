ED Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.37, changing hands as low as $94.15 per share. Consolidated Edison Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ED's low point in its 52 week range is $78.10 per share, with $102.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.66. The ED DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Funds Holding CVCY
VRNS Split History
CBB Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.