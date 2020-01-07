ED Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.09, changing hands as low as $87.31 per share. Consolidated Edison Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ED's low point in its 52 week range is $73.295 per share, with $94.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.44. The ED DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

