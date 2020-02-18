Ed Breen to return as DuPont CEO

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont DD.N said on Tuesday Chairman Edward Breen will take on the additional role as Chief Executive Officer, years after he oversaw the company's merger and eventual split from chemical maker Dow Inc DOW.N.

Breen, the CEO of the erstwhile DuPont and then of DowDuPont following the merger, will replace Marc Doyle.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

