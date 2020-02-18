US Markets

Ed Breen to return as DuPont CEO

Shariq Khan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Industrial materials maker DuPont said on Tuesday Chairman Edward Breen will take on the additional role as Chief Executive Officer, years after he oversaw the company's merger and eventual split from chemical maker Dow Inc.

Breen, the CEO of the erstwhile DuPont and then of DowDuPont following the merger, will replace Marc Doyle.

