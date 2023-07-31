News & Insights

Ecuador's unemployment rate falls to 3.8% in second quarter

Credit: REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

July 31, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by Alexandra Valencia for Reuters ->

QUITO, July 31 (Reuters) - Unemployment in Ecuador fell to 3.8% in the second quarter, though most of the population continues to work in the informal sector, the country's statistics agency said on Monday.

Ecuador's unemployment rate was at 4.3% in the year-earlier quarter, but has steadily dropped as the Andean nation recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which left thousands without work.

The rate was unchanged from the first quarter.

Women were more likely to be unemployed across the country, no matter the sector, the statistics agency said. Unemployment for women was at 4.8% in the second quarter.

Informality, or jobs which may lack a formal contract or other benefits, grew to 52.1% from the 50.6% reported in the second quarter of 2022, the agency added. Meanwhile, just under one-fifth of Ecuadoreans are under-employed, down from 23% in the year-ago quarter.

Outgoing President Guillermo Lasso had promised to create 2 million jobs during his term, which will be cut short after he moved up elections to prevent lawmakers from ousting him. He had also promised to raise the minimum wage, currently at $450 a month, to $500.

Lasso has not managed to do either and is not running for re-election. Current presidential candidates have also promised to boost employment, but have yet to lay out potential job creation programs.

