Ecuador's top court says Lasso impeachment hearings can proceed

QUITO, March 29 (Reuters) - Ecuador's constitutional court said on Wednesday that impeachment hearings for embezzlement against conservative President Guillermo Lasso, requested by opposition lawmakers over alleged corruption at state companies, can proceed.

The decision may make it more likely that Lasso will dissolve the assembly and call early elections for both his post and legislators' seats.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.