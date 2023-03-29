US Markets

Ecuador's top court says Lasso impeachment hearings can proceed

Credit: REUTERS/KAREN TORO

March 29, 2023 — 10:54 pm EDT

Written by Alexandra Valencia for Reuters ->

QUITO, March 29 (Reuters) - Ecuador's constitutional court said on Wednesday that impeachment hearings for embezzlement against conservative President Guillermo Lasso, requested by opposition lawmakers over alleged corruption at state companies, can proceed.

The decision may make it more likely that Lasso will dissolve the assembly and call early elections for both his post and legislators' seats.

