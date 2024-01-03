News & Insights

Ecuador's president seeks to hold referendum on security measures

January 03, 2024 — 03:10 pm EST

By Yury Garcia

GUAYAQUIL, Colombia, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa said on Wednesday he seeking to hold a referendum on imposing tighter security measures in the South American country, where violence and crime have spiraled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Noboa, a former legislator and the son of a prominent businessman, took office in November on pledges to reduce violence and create jobs via urgent legislative reforms.

In a nationally televised message on Wednesday, Noboa said he had submitted draft questions for the referendum in a letter to the Constitutional Court, which will have 20 days to respond.

The referendum would seek approval from voters on lengthening prison sentences for serious crimes like homicide and arms trafficking, among others, as well for Ecuador's military to eradicate international criminal groups operating in the country, according to Noboa's letter to the court.

Ecuador is facing rising violence - including in prisons where hundred have been killed in recent years - which officials attribute to drug-trafficking gangs amid deep financial troubles and high migration figures.

"This consultation has three clear objectives; one the intervention of the armed forces in the fight against crime; two ... support from the justice system so that those convicted of organized crime serve longer sentences," Noboa said.

The third objective would help boost the economy if approved, Noboa said, referring to a proposed question that would seek the green light to open casinos and similar businesses in Ecuador.

Casinos were closed in Ecuador by former leftist President Rafael Correa, whose protege Noboa beat to win the presidency last year.

"It's possible to combat crime, to have a justice system that responds with harsher and firmer penalties and, above all, create new jobs for Ecuador - we must all contribute to move the country forward," Noboa said.

(Reporting by Yury Garcia Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

