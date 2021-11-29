Ecuador's president orders controversial tax reform into law

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso on Monday ordered the implementation of a controversial tax reform proposed by his government, after lawmakers failed to block or approve the bill last week.

Lasso sent the proposal, which will increase tax contributions from larger companies, among other measures, to the National Assembly in October, giving lawmakers 30 days to process it or see it signed into law by order of the president.

The 137 members of Ecuador's National Assembly were not able to secure the 70 votes needed to approve or deny the proposal.

"The National Assembly confirmed that none of the motions considered to deal with the document had the necessary votes for its approval; therefore, according to the constitution, the bill sent by the executive will enter into force," the presidency said in a statement.

The tax reform is included in a financing deal Lasso renegotiated with the International Monetary Fund. The agency plans to review Ecuador's economic program by December, which could allow a new payment of $700 million.

The government hopes to raise an additional $1.9 billion in tax during the reform's first two years.

Though Lasso says just 4% of the population will have to pay more, opposition parties have criticized the bill for piling pressure on the struggling middle class, while arguing it provides no mechanism to charge some large companies which are viewed as dodging taxes.

"Laws cannot be passed like this," Salvador Quishpe, from opposition party Pachakutik, wrote in a message on Twitter, in which he called for the National Assembly to overturn the reform.

The reform includes a measure that will increase taxes for those who earn over $2,000 a month by reducing the amount of costs related to health and education, among others, that they can deduct.

It also includes a tax for companies with assets worth over $5 million for the next two years, as well as a one-off charge for individuals with assets worth over $1 million.

