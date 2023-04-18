US Markets

Ecuador's President Lasso vows to dissolve congress if it tries to impeach him -FT

April 18, 2023 — 12:07 am EDT

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

April 18 (Reuters) - Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso said he will dissolve congress and call early elections if he does not muster enough support among legislators, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing an interview with Lasso.

This comes a day after lawyers representing Lasso asked lawmakers to declare impeachment hearings against him inadmissible, arguing that the embezzlement of which he is accused did not take place.

The alleged embezzlement is connected to a shipping contract for crude oil between public company Flopec and private sector business Amazonas Tanker Pool Company LLC.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.