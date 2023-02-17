Ecuador's President Lasso fractures left leg, requiring surgery

QUITO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso suffered a fall that caused him to fracture his left leg, requiring surgery, the presidency's office said on Friday.

Lasso fractured his left fibula, the presidency's office said in a statement.

The surgery will represent the third procedure that Lasso, 67, has had since taking over as president in May 2021.

"This morning, President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza had a fall that caused him to fracture his fibula," the statement said.

"The fractured left fibular requires immediate intervention," it added.

The president's agenda and visits to the coastal province of Manabi scheduled for Friday were suspended.

The president "commented with very good spirits that they would reorganize (the agenda) as soon as possible," the statement added, without giving further details.

In June 2021, Lasso underwent spinal surgery of medium-complexity in the United States to remove a cyst in his lower back and improve his mobility.

Last August he underwent preventive treatment in Houston to remove a melanoma from his lower right eyelid.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Mark Potter)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.