Ecuador's Petroecuador to take control of two disputed blocks from Jan. 1

QUITO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador said on Tuesday it would take control of two blocks operated by a New Stratus Energy NSE.Vsubsidiary on Jan. 1, insisting that was their agreement despite protests by the Canadian contractor.

New Stratus Energy has said it will resort to international arbitration, arguing that Ecuador did not comply with the original contract by not agreeing to direct negotiations on proposals to invest in the blocks and increase their output.

New Stratus Energy must return the blocks in Ecuador's Orellana province, which produce more than 14,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), Petroecuador said in a statement.

Petroecuador also plans to roll out technologies to boost production at both blocks, it said, without specifying output targets.

Petroecuador will operate both blocks until an international tender is launched to find a new private operator for those areas, Ecuador's Energy Minister Fernando Santos has said.

Petroecuador has been curtailed in recent months by damage to electrical systems at its most productive fields, as well as opposition from indigenous communities to oil exploitation.

Petroecuador produces about 383,000 bpd, according to official data. It plans to drill some 420 wells in the Auca field, one of its most productive, to increase crude output.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Richard Chang)

