Ecuador's Petroecuador to drill eight wells at ITT to sustain production

QUITO, March 8 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-owned oil company, Petroecuador, said on Monday it would drill eight wells at ITT, its largest oil block, this year in an effort to sustain the field's output at 60,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The drilling campaign comes as the cash-strapped Andean nation, which depends on crude exports for a significant portion of government revenue, seeks to reduce its fiscal deficit as part of a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The 2021 campaign will focus on ITT's Tambococha section, said Gonzalo Maldonado, Petroecuador's chief executive. Maldonado said the company was planning to begin a 72-well drilling campaign in the block's Ishpingo section in 2022 in order to increase ITT's total output.

Petroecuador has drilled some 168 wells in ITT since it began production at the block in 2016 despite heavy opposition from indigenous communities and environmentalists, concerned about possible contamination of the nearby Yasuni ecological reserve in the country's Amazon region.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +58 424 133 7696; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.