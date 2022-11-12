Ecuador's Petroecuador sees output drop after 'significant' electrical damage

Adds context

QUITO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state oil company Petroecuador said on Saturday that damage to the electricity generation system in its largest oil block in the Amazon region earlier in the day was impacting daily production levels.

The damage happened in the ITT oil block, which produces some 55,000 barrels per day (bpd) - a significant part of Petroecuador's overall production of around 385,000 bpd.

"Even though the loss of total production from the field has been mitigated, its average will continue to be affected during the next week because the damage caused to the electrical system is significant," it said in a statement.

Petroecuador gave no details on how much its production would be affected.

The oil company's technical team has been working under extreme conditions to resolve the incident at the ITT, the statement noted, made more difficult through road block by people from an indigenous community.

The road block is not related to the damage in the electricity generation system.

But some 500 Petroecuador workers and service providers have been isolated and the statement said helicopters were needed to provide supplies.

The indigenous organization of the Amazon, locally known as CONFENIAE, wrote on Twitter that it was protesting lack of commitment and compliance with the prior consultation agreements by the oil company.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Sandra Maler)

