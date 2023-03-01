Ecuador's Petroecuador restarts pumping on SOTE pipeline

Adds details from Petroecuador statement; background

QUITO, March 1 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state oil company Petroecuador has resumed pumping oil along its SOTE pipeline, it said in a statement on Wednesday, after it completed technical and contingency work to repair damage on the oil infrastructure.

Petroecuador and private pipeline operator OCP Ecuador suspended their respective pipelines as a preventative measure last week after a bridge collapsed next to their operations in Napo province.

A force majeure declaration followed the day after and oil shipments were rescheduled.

Pumping oil restarted late on Tuesday night, the company said, adding that the pipeline was transporting 13,750 barrels of oil per hour.

"In the next few hours (Petroecuador) expects to progressively restart wells in (oil) fields in the Amazon which were shut down after the declaration of force majeure," Petroecuador said.

Work to repair a separate pipeline for transporting gasoline between Shushufindi and Ecuador's capital Quito is more than 40% complete, the company said, adding it expects to resume operations pumping fuel this coming Friday.

The SOTE and OCP pipelines are regularly halted because of tubing damage from rocks and landslides, but the incident this week occurred at a different location than ones in 2020 and 2021.

The SOTE pipeline can transport up to 360,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

