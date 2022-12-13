Ecuador's Petroecuador recovers 90% of production after power outage

QUITO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run Petroecuador has recovered 90% of its production after the majority of its hundreds of oil wells, brought to a standstill by a blackout, have resumed normal activity, the oil company said in a statement on Tuesday.

A surge in a power line operated by Petroecuador caused a blackout on Sunday that affected 728 wells located in the oil company's most productive blocks in the Amazon region, causing a drop in production levels.

"The loss of 55,439 barrels was recovered almost in its entirety when most of the wells returned to production," Petroecuador said. "The effective work carried out by technical teams managed to recover 90 per cent of the affected production in a single day."

"The remaining 10 per cent of recovery will be reached in the next few days in wells that went into repair due to the damage caused by the blackout," Petroecuador added.

Before the incident, Petroecuador's production reached 385,029 barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources Regulatory Agency.

Petroecuador said it is working on short- and medium-term plans to mitigate the external risk that impacts production losses associated with power failures.

The state oil company reported a similar electrical incident in November in its ITT block, from which it extracts some 51,600 bpd. In addition, a blockade of access roads to the field by indigenous communities affected production levels.

President Guillermo Lasso took office in May 2021 with a promise to bring the country's oil production to 1 million bpd, but the target has been revised to 600,000 bpd by the end of his term in 2025.

Ecuador's total production, including Petroecuador and private companies, is around 495,000 bpd, according to goverment data.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; editing by David Evans)

