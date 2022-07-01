Ecuador's Petroecuador lost 1.99 mln bbls in oil output during protest

Updates to include background to protests, industry context

QUITO, July 1 (Reuters) - More than two weeks of protests in Ecuador caused state-run oil company Petroecuador to lose 1.99 million barrels in oil production, the company said in a news conference on Friday, adding that it expects to reach 90% of pre-crisis output in the next week.

The protests cost the company some $512.9 million, it said in a presentation, more than half of which were caused by lost production, while missed exports cost it some $110 million.

The company has recovered 19,000 barrels per day in production since the protests ended on Thursday and the Esmeraldas refinery is working at 70% capacity, it added.

Protests organized by indigenous groups erupted in Ecuador on June 13 to demand lower fuel prices as well as limits to further expansion of the mining and oil industries, leading to at least eight deaths and devastating oil production, the country's main source of income.

A pact to end the crisis was reached on Thursday between the government of President Guillermo Lasso and indigenous leaders.

As part of the deal the government agreed to another reduction in fuel prices at the pumps, including gasoline and diesel, by an extra 5 cents, following previous cuts of 10 cents per gallon.

The total price cut on both fuels will cost some $340 million a year, the finance ministry said.

Petroecuador was forced to issue a wide force majeure declaration across the oil industry on June 18 amid the protests, with the energy ministry at one point warning production could be stopped altogether.

The notice, enforced earlier this week on exports of the nation's flagship crude grade, Oriente, is expected to be lifted on July 7.

Crude production slightly increased to some 262,500 bpd on Thursday from a low of 234,310 bpd the day earlier, following the reopening of oilfields, wells, power lines and other energy infrastructure after the agreement was announced.

Over 1,200 wells operated by Petroecuador and the private sector had been shut due to lower fuel supplies and road blocks.

