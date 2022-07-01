Ecuador's Petroecuador lost 1.99 million barrels of oil during protest

QUITO, July 1 (Reuters) - More than two weeks of protests in Ecuador caused state-run oil company Petroecuador to lose 1.99 million barrels in oil production, the company said in a news conference on Friday, adding that it expects to reach 90% of pre-crisis output in the next week.

The protests cost the company some $512.9 million, it said in a presentation, more than half of which were caused by lost production, while missed exports cost it some $110 million.

The company has recovered 19,000 barrels per day in production since the protests ended on Thursday, it added.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Alexandra Valencia Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Jonathan Oatis )

