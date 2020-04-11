Ecuador's Petroamazonas to slash oil output after pipeline rupture

QUITO, April 11 (Reuters) - Ecuadorean state-run oil company Petroamazonas said on Saturday it will slash output by around 85% to 65,000 barrels per day (bpd) after the rupture of two oil pipelines led the country to declare a force majeure on its crude exports.

Ecuador declared a force majeure on exports this week after a landslide ruptured the country's two main oil pipelines, Energy Minister Rene Ortiz said on Friday, adding that oil output had fallen to some 223,900 bpd. L2N2BY0DC

Petroamazonas said it will suspend operations at 16 of 23 blocks in the Amazon including ITT, the country's largest and most important oil field.

"In order to protect oil installations under these conditions, production will be gradually shut in at these wells," the company said in a statement.

Before the pipeline rupture, the company was producing around 410,000 bpd, according to official figures.

The state-run SOTE pipeline could be repaired in two to three weeks, while the privately held Heavy Crude Pipeline (OCP) would take three to four weeks to repair, Ortiz said on Friday.

Ecuador had been producing some 530,000 bpd before the pipeline rupture, including state-run Petroamazonas and the fields operated by private companies.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Diane Craft)

